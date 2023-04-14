Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

MMSI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 147,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,594. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $77.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,069,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

