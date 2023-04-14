MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:MXC – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). 20,235,677 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 3,162,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.02) price target on shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.03, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.63. The company has a market cap of £13.49 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.22.

About MGC Pharmaceuticals

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a bio-pharma company, develops and supplies phytomedicines in worldwide. The company produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products; and non-cannabis phytomedicines. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia.

