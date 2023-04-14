Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stake Lessened by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after buying an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after buying an additional 365,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $55,836,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average of $156.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $215.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

