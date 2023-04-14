Mina (MINA) Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002649 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $713.70 million and $57.13 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,022,542,013 coins and its circulating supply is 884,372,490 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,022,207,212.8400393 with 883,861,108.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.80617786 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $45,053,317.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

