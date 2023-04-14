Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Insider Sells $441,600.00 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of AVO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $777.32 million, a PE ratio of -26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

About Mission Produce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mission Produce by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mission Produce by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

