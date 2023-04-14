Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Insider Sells $441,600.00 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mission Produce Stock Performance
Shares of AVO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $777.32 million, a PE ratio of -26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $16.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Institutional Trading of Mission Produce
About Mission Produce
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mission Produce (AVO)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.