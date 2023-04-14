Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MITUY remained flat at $12.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

About Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

