Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MITUY remained flat at $12.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $12.96.
About Mitsui Chemicals
