Mizuho Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $99.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRGP. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.55.

Shares of TRGP opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Targa Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Targa Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

