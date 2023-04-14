Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 30.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,279,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 472,337 shares of company stock worth $76,473,032 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.93. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

