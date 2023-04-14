Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 312.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $665.87. 228,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.31. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $698.59. The stock has a market cap of $262.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

ASML Company Profile



ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

