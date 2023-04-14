Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:GD traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,172. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

