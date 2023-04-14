Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.25. 44,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,462. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.13.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

