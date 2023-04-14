Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases New Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,085,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,126,000 after purchasing an additional 386,465 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in FMC by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in FMC by 17.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FMC traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $124.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.47.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Redburn Partners upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.