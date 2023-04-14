Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 12,253 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $195.43. The stock had a trading volume of 849,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,698.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

