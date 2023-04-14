Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 997 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $376.92. 289,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.85. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,979. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

