Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cummins by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after acquiring an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 69.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after acquiring an additional 501,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CMI stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.11. 96,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.