Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 537.1% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Moovly Media Price Performance
MVVYF stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,129. Moovly Media has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Moovly Media
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moovly Media (MVVYF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.