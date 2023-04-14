Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 537.1% from the March 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Moovly Media Price Performance

MVVYF stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,129. Moovly Media has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Moovly Media

Moovly Media, Inc engages in the provision of multimedia solutions. The firm engages in video creation and content blending through Moovly Studio and Moovly bots web application, which allows creation of content based on templates, client data, and mobile application for capturing and presenting content on the go.

