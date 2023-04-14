Morgan Stanley Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $448.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $444.00 to $448.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $382.84.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $375.15 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

