MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 466,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 660,399 shares.The stock last traded at $9.60 and had previously closed at $9.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

MRC Global Stock Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MRC Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 63.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 115.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

