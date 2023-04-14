MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 466,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 660,399 shares.The stock last traded at $9.60 and had previously closed at $9.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
MRC Global Stock Up 3.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MRC Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after buying an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 63.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 115.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MRC Global Company Profile
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
