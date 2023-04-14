My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $490,669.97 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00010459 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00027369 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000921 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,126 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

