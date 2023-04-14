Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Short Interest Update

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,000 shares, an increase of 1,201.9% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52. Nanofilm Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.52.

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, and Nanofabrication. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on its vacuum coating technologies and processes.

