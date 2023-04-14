Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0594 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $8,386.46 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00145116 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00070118 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00036984 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00039727 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000168 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003250 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,915,984 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

