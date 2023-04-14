NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.38–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$555.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.97 million.

NeoGenomics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

About NeoGenomics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Stories

