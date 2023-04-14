NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Bank of America

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.70.
NeoGenomics Stock Up 4.0 %
NeoGenomics stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
