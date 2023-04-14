Nervos Network Price Up 2.8% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $182.63 million and $9.11 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,396.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.64 or 0.00314644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00073074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00533543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00432767 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,917,439,607 coins and its circulating supply is 40,369,444,572 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

