Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Netflix by 20,683.3% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,665 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.26.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $342.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

