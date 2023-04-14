Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $343.26.

Netflix Trading Up 4.6 %

NFLX stock opened at $346.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $379.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

