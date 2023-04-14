Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 417.6% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 84,602 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NHS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,063. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

