New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Insider Purchases A$565,300.00 in Stock

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Rating) insider Thomas Millner acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.65 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$565,300.00 ($374,370.86).

New Hope Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Get New Hope alerts:

New Hope Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 16th. This is a positive change from New Hope’s previous Interim dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. New Hope’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

See Also

