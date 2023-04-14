NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $77.93. 648,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774,761. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

