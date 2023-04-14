NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.50

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 105687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFI. National Bankshares decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.44.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

