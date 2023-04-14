Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) and Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Sompo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha N/A N/A N/A Sompo 1.90% 3.87% 0.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Sompo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $18.64 billion 0.70 $8.25 billion N/A N/A Sompo $37.12 billion 0.38 $2.00 billion $1.00 20.26

Analyst Ratings

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sompo.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Sompo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sompo has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Sompo pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats Sompo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

(Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Liner, Air Freight, Logistics, Irregular Specialized Liner, Real Estate and Others. The Liner segment engages in the oceangoing cargo shipping, transportation agency , container terminal, port transportation and tugboat businesses. The Air Freight segment provides the air freight transportation services. The Logistics segment engages in the warehouse business, and the provision of marine, land and air transportation integrated to the logistics network services. The Irregular Specialized Liner segment provides oceangoing cargo shipping and transportation agency services. The Real Estate segment leases, manages and sells real estate properties. The Others segment sells equipment & machinery, and petroleum products, as well as provides information processing services, operates passenger vessel business and others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sompo

(Get Rating)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services. The Domestic Life Insurance segment performs asset management and underwriting of life insurance. The Overseas Insurance segment handles the insurance underwriting and asset management business overseas. The Nursing Care and Healthcare segment provides nursing care services and healthcare services. The Others segment includes asset management business, risk management business and defined contribution pension business. The company was founded on April 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.