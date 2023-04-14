Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the period. Nokia Oyj comprises 2.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,618 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 30.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,827,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,625 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock remained flat at $4.94 during trading on Friday. 5,880,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,057,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

