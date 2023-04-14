Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Cut to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NSC stock opened at $206.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $276.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.08.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

