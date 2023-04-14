Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $186.00

Shares of Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.30) and traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.30). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.30), with a volume of 4,888 shares trading hands.

Northern Investors Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 186.

Northern Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.