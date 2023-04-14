Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Up 1,533.3% in March

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,533.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NVZMY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.00.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

NVZMY stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.64. 9,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,710. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Novozymes A/S Dividend Announcement

About Novozymes A/S

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5898 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Articles

