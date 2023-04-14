Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Position Decreased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,420.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $841,545.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,007. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUS opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

