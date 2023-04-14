Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Down 68.2% in March

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NVG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 530,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,669. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $14.73.
Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

