NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Decreased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.87 and its 200-day moving average is $183.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $280.00. The firm has a market cap of $653.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.24.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

