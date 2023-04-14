NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $320.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.24.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $264.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $653.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.89.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.