Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $19.82 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,735,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 2,020,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,785,332. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

