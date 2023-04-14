Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.71. 6,546,845 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.