Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.24.

NVDA traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.91. 14,848,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,507,348. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $659.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $280.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

