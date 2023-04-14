Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 0.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,224. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

