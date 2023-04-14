Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Raised by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

OXY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,467,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 203,299,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.