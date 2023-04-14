OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Edmp Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 3,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,795,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,992,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 252.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 744,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 532,884 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1,178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 553,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 510,200 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 241,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.