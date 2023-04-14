OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 15,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 617,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

OKYO Pharma Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

