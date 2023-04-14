Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.42

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 639360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,862,000 after buying an additional 678,451 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,684,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,935,000 after buying an additional 1,796,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,355,000 after buying an additional 203,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.