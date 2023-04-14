Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,855,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

