Orbler Hits 24-Hour Volume of $132,420.60 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00007215 BTC on exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $444.03 million and $132,420.60 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

