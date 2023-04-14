Orbler Price Reaches $2.25 on Exchanges (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $2.25 or 0.00007393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbler has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $456.89 million and $223,808.38 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

